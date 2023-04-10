Ranks FC holds programme on 'Paving the Way to Green Building' with architects

Ranks FC Properties, a member of the Rancon Group recently organised an event titled "Meet the Architects: Paving the Way to Green Building" with young architects at their recently handed over green project White Oak at Mehdibagh in the city.

A day-long project site visit was followed by a panel discussion in the afternoon at the Green Lounge Terrace.

President of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (Chittagong Chapter) Architect Ashiq Imran, and CEO of Rancon Group's sister concern Inspace Wahidur Rahman Adeeb were present as panelists on the occasion.

The panel was moderated by Ranks FC CEO Tanveer Shahriar Rimon.

At this time, the negotiators raised their views on various ideas related to green buildings.

Architect Ashiq Imran said, Ranks FC is setting an example of how modern and stunning buildings can be constructed within CDA norms. He tells young architects to learn how to ensure accurate detailing.

Wahidur Rahman Adib, CEO of Inspace, said that the main idea behind Rancon's architecture is simplicity. He also said that no matter where our architecture is in Bangladesh, people are bound to recognise the special features of these architectures. And this special feature is the innovative presentation of green buildings.

Ranks FC CEO Tanveer Shahriar said that Rankon is leading the way in the effort to build green buildings in Bangladesh.

He said, "We ensure the use of environmentally friendly raw materials in the construction of our buildings. Our buildings are energy efficient. We design buildings ensuring maximum use of natural light. Apart from ensuring widespread use of solar power, water wastage prevention, rainwater harvesting and recycling have been ensured here. Vertical green covering the walls of the building will reduce carbon emissions. The temperature of the building will always be at least 1 to 2 degrees lower."