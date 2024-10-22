Rankon FC Properties hands over eco-friendly project ‘Queens Park’

Corporates

22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:54 pm

Rankon FC Properties hands over eco-friendly project 'Queens Park'

22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:54 pm
Rankon FC Properties hands over eco-friendly project ‘Queens Park’

Rankon FC Properties recently handed over its eco-friendly project, 'Queens Park,' located at Nasirabad Properties. To mark the occasion, the leading real estate developer hosted a 'Meet the Owners' event at the project site, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony led by Mr. Fahim Faruq Chowdhury, Managing Director, and Mr. Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO, along with the apartment owners.

During the event, Mr. Fahim Faruq Chowdhury, MD of Rankon FC Properties, stated, "Every project embodies a dream that we strive to make a reality. We bring a unique change to the lifestyle of those who reside in our projects, reflecting this vision."

The company's CEO, Mr. Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, added, "Our responsibility does not end with building a structure. We continue to care for these buildings, just as we nurture our relationships with customers." He also thanked everyone involved in the construction of the project.

Representing the landowner, Ispahani Group, Mr. Nazrul Islam expressed his appreciation for Rankon FC Properties, acknowledging their effort to deliver a high-quality building on time despite various challenges. He noted that Rankon's achievement sets a commendable example in the industry.

The event featured speeches from apartment owners, including Mr. Asadul Haque and MD Tariq Hossain Apu, who shared their satisfaction with the project.

Several senior officials, including Head of Commercial Operations Mohammad Ayub, GM Finance Hanif Billah, GM Construction Bishwajit Chowdhury, and GM Business Development Shafiul Alam Jewel, also attended the event.

'Queens Park' is an exclusive development on Road 6 of Nasirabad Properties, featuring 23 state-of-the-art apartments. The project boasts amenities such as a fully equipped waiting lounge, sky lounge, green zone, children's play area, prayer room, and a well-furnished fitness centre, reinforcing Rankon FC Properties' commitment to creating quality living spaces.

