Rancon FC hands over multi-purpose 'CK Tower' at Halishahar in Ctg

Rancon FC Properties, a subsidiary of Rancon Group, has handed over their multi-purpose (residential and commercial) project 'CK Tower' at Halishahar in Chattogram city to the apartment owners.

The developer company recently organised a programme on the occasion at the project premises, reads a press release.

The company's MD Fahim Faruk Chowdhury, CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon and land owners Mumtaz Kibria, Sarwar Kibria, Ehtesam Harun Bachchu along with other apartment owners celebrated this auspicious occasion by cutting a cake.