Rangs-Mahindra set to host ‘Care Fest Service Campaign’

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Motors Limited has announced the launch of 'Rangs - Mahindra Care Fest Service Campaign' with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation.

The campaign will take place in all branches of Ranks Motors Workshop Limited, a sister concern of Rangs Motors Limited, and its authorised service centers across the country from 4 to 11 December, said a press release.

According to the press release, the latest iteration of the campaign will avail diagnostic, care, and maintenance services to customers for their automotive vehicles.

The company offers discounts on labour charges and spare parts, and for spare parts dealers.

Attendees will be given the benefits of free health checkup facility, engaging games, kids' drawing competition, and a tree plantation programme.

This service campaign will also be held in different countries around the world on the same schedule.

