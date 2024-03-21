RANGS eMART unveils Eid campaign offering generous discounts on products

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, RANGS eMART has launched its Eid campaign" Eid er Khushi Amazingly Beshi".

Under the festive initiative, RANGS eMART is extending generous discounts of up to 24% on select electronic items, alongside a remarkable 0% EMI facility for 18 months, exchange incentives, complimentary gifts, and an array of alluring deals. Furthermore, patrons wielding specified bank cards will have the privilege of prevailing additional discounts.

The inauguration of this celebratory campaign unfolded today (21 March) at the esteemed Mirpur 1 showroom of RANGS eMART, reads a press release.

Esteemed dignitaries graced the occasion, including Divisional Director Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, COO Iraz H Siddiqui, Head of Sales & Brand Md Rashedul Islam, and Head of Marketing Saydur Rahman Khan.

Customers across the nation are invited to avail themselves of discounts of up to 24% on Samsung, LG, and Toshiba TVs (ranging from 32 to 98 inches, spanning NanoCell, OLED, 4K, and QLED technologies) at any RANGS eMART outlet.

Those seeking refrigeration solutions can indulge in cash discounts of up to Tk 25,000 on fridges from Samsung, Hitachi, LG, Whirlpool, and Toshin brands (offering capacities ranging from 150 to 641 litres). Air conditioning units from Samsung, Daikin, LG, Hisense, and Toshin brands are adorned with discounts of up to 16%.

Washing machines (boasting capacities from 7.5 to 14 kg and fortified with a 10-year motor warranty) from Samsung, LG, Hitachi, and Whirlpool brands are available with discounts of up to Tk 4,600. Additionally, ovens are offered with a tantalizing 13% discount, while kitchen appliances beckon with discounts of up to 15%.

What's more, patrons can revel in extra discounts of up to 10% on transactions made with Eastern Bank PLC cards, LankaBangla Finance cards, and Bank Asia cards (subject to terms and conditions). To further sweeten the deal, customers are assured of complimentary delivery and installation services.

Divisional Director Yeamin Sharif said, "In the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr, RANGS eMART is delighted to extend the festivities to our esteemed clientele, furnishing an extensive array of enticing offers and benefits. This Eid campaign promises an even more enriching experience, replete with additional perks for our cherished patrons."