Rangs Electronics arranges grand opening of country’s second largest “Rangs Flagship Store” in Barishal

30 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Limited, has organized a grand launching ceremony of their "Rangs Flagship Store- Barishal" at their Showroom Shop: 18, Hemayet Uddin Road, North Side of Bibir Pukur, Sadar Road, Barishal.

Honorable Vice-Chairperson of Rangs Group of Companies, Mrs. Sachimi Hussain & Deputy Managing Director of Rangs Group of Companies, Ms. Beanus Hussain have jointly inaugurated the grand opening ceremony. Prominent Persona Mr. Mansurul Alam & Quazi Mustafizur Rahman; Senior General Manager of Rangs Electronics Limited, Mohammad Zane Alam; other officials of Rangs; Life time customers and social dignitaries were also present at the event.

In the year 1997, Rangs had inaugurated first electronics showroom in Sadar Road, the heart of Barishal, with official Sony products for the customers of Barishal. After 25 years, today, Rangs has inaugurated its redefined Flagship Store with bigger space of over 3000+ square foot. This is the second largest Official store of "Sony" Brand in Bangladesh after the Rangs Flagship Store-Lalmatia. It is equipped with latest Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems. It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare. Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Kenstar will also be available here.

There will be 7 days exclusive launching offer with free gifts, special discount and many more.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.

