Rangpur Riders rebrand as Atlanta Riders to compete in US Masters T-10 League

The former Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champion team, Rangpur Riders, has announced their participation in the upcoming US Masters T-10 League, a new cricket tournament organised by USA Cricket.

In a strategic partnership with the US cricket team Atlanta Fire, Rangpur Riders has rebranded themselves as Atlanta Riders, reads a press release.

The team, owned by Bashundhara Group, has assembled a strong squad for the tournament. Five talented Bangladeshi cricketers, including Nasir Hossain and Farhad Reza, will be donning the Atlanta Riders jersey. They will be joined by international star players such as Lendl Simmons and Robin Uthappa, who bring valuable experience to the team.

The Atlanta Riders squad was finalized through a players' draft, with the remaining four spots in the 16-member squad filled by Bangladeshi all-rounder Farhad Reza, fast bowler Kamrul Islam Rabi, top-order batsman Junaid Siddiqui, and left-arm spinner Ilyas Sunny.

This exciting partnership and rebranding mark a significant milestone for Rangpur Riders as they embark on their journey in the Masters T-10 League, aiming to make their mark on the international cricket stage under the name of Atlanta Riders.