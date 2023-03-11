Rangamati Police, bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

11 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Rangamati Police, bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

Rangamati Police, bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

bKash in collaboration with Rangamati District Police has recently organised a day-long coordination workshop to raise awareness against the abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

Around 120 investigation officers of the District Police participated in this workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" at the auditorium of Polwel Park & Cottage in Rangamati, reads a press release. 

The workshop discussed in detail how to utilise information related to illegal activities to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.

Mir Abu Tauhid, BPM (Bar), superintendent of police of Rangamati District was present as the chief guest in the workshop. 

Maruf Ahmed, ASP (Administration & Finance); Md Jahedul Islam, ASP (Sadar Circle); Shahnewaz Raju, BPM, PPM, additional superintendent of police (DSB); and FM Tonmoy Khan, VP of External Affairs department of bKash were also present at the event.

As per the release, bKash conducts all its activities with strict adherence to compliance, as guided by relevant laws to keep its platform safe. 

Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through the AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues. 

