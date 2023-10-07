Rancon Properties hands over their eco-friendly project 'Park Windsor'

Rancon Properties hands over their eco-friendly project &#039;Park Windsor&#039;

Rancon FC Properties has handed over their eco-friendly project 'Park Windsor' to the land and apartment owners.

To celebrate the special occasion, the housing sector institution organised a welcome meet programme at the project site in Panchlaish of Chattogram, reads a press release.

Tanveer Shahriar, CEO of Rancon FC Properties, marked the project's handover by cutting a cake in the company of landowners and apartment owners. 

In his speech, one of the land owners of the project, SM Faiz Ullah, thanked Rancon FC for handing over the project on time and providing such a beautiful environment. 

Rafiq Chowdhury, general secretary of the Park Windsor Association, commended the innovative and impeccable work of Rancon FC. 

He expressed appreciation for the significant contribution they have made to Chittagong's residential sector through their pioneering concept of "greening."
 

