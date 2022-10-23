Rancon Group donates TK2.75 crore to families of FV Magferath

Rancon Group donated a total of TK2.75 crore to the families of eight victims, including six sailors, who died after the fishing vessel "FV Magferath" sank in Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

On 12 October, the fishing vessel carrying more than 20 people sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram while trying to dock for maintenance. Fourteen people including the chief engineer managed to swim ashore soon after the vessel capsised.

This financial assistance was handed over to the families in a ceremony organised on Saturday (22 October) at the office of the fishing division of Rancon Group located in Chattogram's Sadarghat area.

A TK1 crore cheque was given to Arifin Jahan, wife of Md Faruqe bin Abdullah, the captain of the fishing vessel.

Besides, cheques worth different amounts were handed over to the families of other victims, i.e. TK5 lakh was given to Abdul Motaleb's son Rakib, Tk20 lakh to Mujibur Rahman; father of sailor Md Abdul Bashar, Tk20 lakh to Mina Begum; wife of greaser Pradip Chowdhury, Tk20 lakh to Zobaida Akhter; wife of fish master Zahir Uddin, Tk50 lakh to chief officer Saiful Islam's wife Ayesha Akhter and Tk50 lakh to Ferdous Begum; wife of second engineer Zahirul Islam.

Rancon Group Managing Director Romo Rauf Chowdhury, Rancon Oceania Director Roman Rauf Chowdhury, Rancon Holdings Managing Director Farhana Karim, Divisional Director Mashid Rahman, Principal Officer of Mercantile Marine Division Giyas Uddin, President of Marine Fisheries Ex Cadet Association Commodore Syed Ariful Islam, Rancon Ocean General Manager and Head of Operations Tarekuzzaman Sarker and Rancon Sea Fishing General Manager Naveen Anwar were present at the program.