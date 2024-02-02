Rancon FC's winter fest begins

Rancon FC Properties, a subsidiary of the Rancon Group, has kicked off a four-day-long winter fest with a huge collection of elite apartments with modern amenities.

The fest started yesterday (1 February) at the Park Windsor project of Rancon FC Properties in Chattogram's Panchlaish, reads a press release.

Chattogram-8 constituency Member of Parliament Abdus Salam was present at the opening ceremony as the chief guest. Daily Azadi Managing Editor Wahid Malek was present as the special guest.

Rancon FC Managing Director Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury and CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon were also present on the occasion among others.