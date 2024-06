Rancon FC Properties, part of the Rangcon Group, has handed over Khan Plaza, a 235-foot-high iconic commercial project on Sheikhmujib Road, Agrabad in Chattogram.

Company MD Fahim Farooq Chowdhury and CEO Tanveer Shahriar Rimon along with land owners Niaz Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Salauddin Khan, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Sajjad Fazle Rabbi Khan, Abeda Begum, Sakhera Khan, Humaira Khan and other owners celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.