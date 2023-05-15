Rakub MD pays tribute at Bangabandhu's grave

Corporates

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Rakub MD pays tribute at Bangabandhu's grave

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's (Rakub) newly appointed Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath paid tribute by placing wreaths at the tomb of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara.

After paying respects on Saturday (13 May), he recorded his opinion in the comment register after visiting Bangabandhu's memorial buildings, which included collections of his used furniture and appliances, reads a press release.

At that time, Dhaka corporate branch Assistant General Manager (acting Deputy General Manager) Md Mokhlesur Rahman along with other officers of the branch were also present at the grave site.

Md Mokhlesur Rahman, the assistant general manager of the Dhaka Corporate Branch (acting deputy general manager), was among the other branch officers who were present at the burial site.

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) / Bangabandhu / Tribute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

15m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone