Rakub MD pays tribute at Bangabandhu's grave

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's (Rakub) newly appointed Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath paid tribute by placing wreaths at the tomb of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara.

After paying respects on Saturday (13 May), he recorded his opinion in the comment register after visiting Bangabandhu's memorial buildings, which included collections of his used furniture and appliances, reads a press release.

At that time, Dhaka corporate branch Assistant General Manager (acting Deputy General Manager) Md Mokhlesur Rahman along with other officers of the branch were also present at the grave site.

