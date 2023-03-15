RAK Ceramics LTD honours all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraj for outstanding performance as brand ambassador

RAK Ceramics LTD, the only international tiles brand in Bangladesh, continues the tradition of being connected with Bangladesh Cricket since 2021.

The internationally renowned tiles brand has announced its continued association with Bangladesh Cricket through its brand ambassador, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, reads a press release.

Miraz has become a pioneer of victory and an absolute "Game Changer" for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in all formats. Miraz's consistent performance and exceptional skills, particularly in recent times, have led him to become the man of the match, man of the series, and establish team and individual records in different international tournaments.

Managing Director SAK Ekramuzzaman praised Miraz's achievements and presented him with an award at the ceremony held by RAK Ceramics LTD. He expressed his hope that Miraz would lead Bangladesh to achieve its cricket dream.

The award ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Sadhan Kumar Dey, Vice President Md Mizanur Rahman, Company Secretary Md Shahidul Islam, Head of Internal Audit Md Samsul Arefin, DGM Marketing and Communications SM Arafatur Rahman and AGM HR and Admin Surajit Barua.

Chief Financial Officer Sadhan Kumar Dey said, "Only a performer imagines his path and moves forward. RAK always stands with such performers."

RAK Ceramics Bangladesh LTD is a joint venture between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, manufacturing tiles and sanitary products for the Bangladeshi market and beyond. Over the last two decades, the brand has established itself as a lifestyle brand and gained tremendous popularity.

With operations in 150 countries, RAK Ceramics continues to be a global leader in the tiles industry, and the association with Bangladesh cricket is a testament to its commitment to fostering meaningful connections with its consumers.