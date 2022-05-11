RAK Ceramics, HBRI inaugurates training program for tile masons

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

RAK Ceramics, HBRI inaugurates training program for tile masons

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

RAK Ceramics BD Limited and Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) has jointly inaugurated a year-long training workshop, titled "Tiles Fitting and Eco-Friendly Concrete Block Masonry".

The project is being done under the ministry of housing and public works, government of Bangladesh with an intention to make skilled construction workers.

This year, a total of 24 workshops will be held, reads a press release.

Forty construction workers will be trained in each workshop. At the end of the workshop, every one of them will get a certificate from HBRI.

Director General of HBRI Md Ashraful Alam was present along with COO and CFO of RAK Ceramics BD Limited Shadhon Kumar Dey, Head of Marketing of RAK Ceramics BD Limited SM Arafatur Rahman and Principal Research Officer of HBRI Nafizur Rahman, at the inaugural program.

The director general of HBRI thanked RAK Ceramics for its support in this initiative of training skilled tile masons.

COO and CFO of RAK Ceramics Shadhon Kumar Dey also said, "We are proud to host the workshop in collaboration with HBRI".

RAK Ceramics Bangladesh / training / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

6h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec