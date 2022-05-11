RAK Ceramics, HBRI inaugurates training program for tile masons

RAK Ceramics BD Limited and Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) has jointly inaugurated a year-long training workshop, titled "Tiles Fitting and Eco-Friendly Concrete Block Masonry".

The project is being done under the ministry of housing and public works, government of Bangladesh with an intention to make skilled construction workers.

This year, a total of 24 workshops will be held, reads a press release.

Forty construction workers will be trained in each workshop. At the end of the workshop, every one of them will get a certificate from HBRI.

Director General of HBRI Md Ashraful Alam was present along with COO and CFO of RAK Ceramics BD Limited Shadhon Kumar Dey, Head of Marketing of RAK Ceramics BD Limited SM Arafatur Rahman and Principal Research Officer of HBRI Nafizur Rahman, at the inaugural program.

The director general of HBRI thanked RAK Ceramics for its support in this initiative of training skilled tile masons.

COO and CFO of RAK Ceramics Shadhon Kumar Dey also said, "We are proud to host the workshop in collaboration with HBRI".