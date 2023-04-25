Rajuk College sports club hosts an e-sport tournament

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 11:52 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rajuk College Games and Sports Club (RCGSC) hosted an e-sport tournament titled "FIFA Fiesta 1.0" on 19 April.

Around 48 students were able to participate in the tournament which gained an overwhelming response, reads a  press release.

Ridwan Mamun Abir and Shahriar Alam Luban secured the title of winners of the tight competition. Meanwhile, IF Inaan and Zarif Zakaria completed the tournament as the runners-up.

According to organisers, the event was all about quenching the thirst of the youth who are passionate about e-sports which are primarily discouraged at the school or college level in our country.

"It was a crucial step for establishing an e-sports foundation at the school and college level. As playing video games in our country is discouraged and stigmatised but here RCGSC breaks that stigma because e-sports is hugely supported in our neighbouring countries where students can also make money from it," said the press release.

"Rajuk College Games and Sports Club highly admires e-sports as an important sector and is passionate about arranging more tournaments like this at the school and college level which will encourage other institutions to host tournaments similar to this one," it added.

Such an initiative is expected to help passionate gamers in the country showcase their talents.

RCGSC looks forward to arrange not only the FIFA tournament but also other games as well.

