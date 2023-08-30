Rajshahi University Business Club organizes 'CareerCompass: 360° Guide to Careers in Sales' workshop

The Rajshahi University Business Club (RUBC) orchestrated a power-packed event, "CareerCompass: 360° Guide to Careers in Sales," that left a lasting impact on attendees seeking to explore the dynamic realm of sales careers. Held at the Deans Complex, the event drew students, faculty, and industry experts to engage in insightful discussions and networking. With an unyielding spirit, the program commenced promptly at 12pm.

The rain served as an unconventional backdrop, underscoring the unwavering commitment of both organizers and attendees to the pursuit of knowledge. The goal of the event was evident - to empower students with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse facets of a career in sales.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Ashik Reza, regional manager of Asian Paints. With a wealth of experience in the sales domain, Reza captivated the audience as he shared his journey, from humble beginnings to his current leadership role. His insights were both inspiring and informative, painting a vivid picture of what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of sales.

Attendees gained insights into the foundational skills and qualities needed for a thriving career in sales. Strategies to navigate the ever-evolving sales landscape were unveiled, allowing participants to grasp the art of effective selling. Secrets behind successful careers in sales were revealed through firsthand anecdotes and real-world experiences. Finally, attendees had the opportunity to pose questions to the expert panel, resulting in insightful discussions.

The interactive nature of the event allowed attendees to actively participate, ensuring their queries were addressed and insights gained. Networking opportunities were abundant, enabling students to connect with industry experts and like-minded peers, fostering a community of aspiring sales professionals. The interactions and knowledge-sharing extended beyond the scheduled sessions, with Mr. Ashik Reza and the guests taking time to engage in informal discussions with club members, offering insights into the corporate sales landscape.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including ATM Shahed Parvez, Lecturer at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Rajshahi. Ashik Reza, Prithiraj Prodhan (Club President), Farhan Tanvir Shovon (Vice President), and S. M. Moinul Hasan (Vice President) were also present, demonstrating their support for the club's endeavours.

To express gratitude for Mr. Reza's impactful presence, RUBC presented him with a heartfelt letter of appreciation. A bouquet of flowers accompanied the letter, symbolizing the club's admiration and respect.

Mr. Parvez's contributions elevated the discourse and deepened the learning experience. His presence bridged the academic-industry gap, enriching the event with a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights. In acknowledgment of Parvez's contributions, RUBC extended its gratitude through a letter of appreciation.

The event concluded at 2:30pm, leaving participants enriched with insights and connections. As the rain persisted outside, the learning environment inside was a testament to the power of determination and a shared passion for success.

"CareerCompass: 360° Guide to Careers in Sales" etched its mark in RUBC's journey. This event was more than a symposium; it was a showcase of resilience and a celebration of knowledge. The event's success was a collective achievement, showcasing the collaborative efforts of organizers, speakers, attendees, and the embodiment of RUBC's mission.