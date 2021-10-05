Rajshahi unit of Jamuna Bank holds workshop  

The Rajshahi region of Jamuna Bank held a day-long workshop on "Automated Invoice System, Savings Certificate and Bangladesh Government Treasury Bonds and Bills" on Tuesday.

Md Manjurul Ahsan Shah, SVP and head of Rajshahi region of Jamuna Bank inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, said a press release.

Md Mehedi Hasan, senior vice-president and head of treasury of Jamuna Bank was the special guest at the training programme.

Managers and other officials of various branches of Jamuna Bank of Rajshahi region also participated in the workshop.