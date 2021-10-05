Rajshahi unit of Jamuna Bank holds workshop  

Corporates

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:38 pm

Related News

Rajshahi unit of Jamuna Bank holds workshop  

Md Manjurul Ahsan Shah, SVP and head of Rajshahi region of Jamuna Bank inaugurated the workshop

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:38 pm
Rajshahi unit of Jamuna Bank holds workshop  

The Rajshahi region of Jamuna Bank held a day-long workshop on "Automated Invoice System, Savings Certificate and Bangladesh Government Treasury Bonds and Bills" on Tuesday.

Md Manjurul Ahsan Shah, SVP and head of Rajshahi region of Jamuna Bank inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, said a press release. 

Md Mehedi Hasan, senior vice-president and head of treasury of Jamuna Bank was the special guest at the training programme.

Managers and other officials of various branches of Jamuna Bank of Rajshahi region also participated in the workshop.

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment