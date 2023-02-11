Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 01:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash, in collaboration with Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), recently organised a daylong coordination workshop to prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and create awareness.

The workshop titled, "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was arranged at Rajshahi Police Lines in Rajshahi city, especially for the investigation officers of RMP, reads a press release.

RMP Deputy Police Commissioner (Logistics) Madhusudhan Roy, bKash's Advisor and Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Retd.) Dr Md Nazibur Rahman and bKash's EVP & Head of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim were present at the workshop.

Over 150 Investigation Officers of RMP participated in the programme where a detailed discussion was conducted on how to utilise the information related to illegal activities in order to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly as prescribed by relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities.  The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues. In continuation of that effort, this workshop was organised in Rajshahi.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

