Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and bKash organise workshop on prevention of MFS abuse

To prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash in collaboration with Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), recently organised a daylong coordination workshop to raise awareness. 

The workshop titled, "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was arranged at Rajshahi Police Lines in Rajshahi for investigation officers of RMP, reads a press release.

RMP Deputy Police Commissioner (Logistics) Madhusudhan Roy, bKash's Advisor and Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) (retd.) Dr Md Nazibur Rahman, and bKash's EVP & head of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim were present at the workshop. 

Over 150 investigation officers of RMP participated in the awareness programme. 

The workshop discussed in detail on how to utilise the information related to illegal activities to apprehend criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform safe, bKash conducts all its activities strictly as prescribed by relevant laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any irregularities. 

The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make its stakeholders aware of such issues. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised in Rajshahi.
 

