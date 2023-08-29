Raiyan Hossain champions in International ALOHA International Mental Arithmetic Competition 

Raiyan Hossain, the grandson of Hossain Ali who is the proprietor of the traditional Hossain sweets store in Rajbari district, becomes "Grand Champion" in the International ALOHA International Mental Arithmetic Competition.

'Rajbari Barta.com', a local online portal congratulated Raiyan on his achievement, reads a press release.

This competition was held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on 30 July this year.

More than a thousand contestants from 34 countries participated. In all those competitions, Rajbari's son Ryan became the grand champion.

Raiyan studied Standard Five at BAF Shaheen English Medium School in the capital Dhaka.

Earlier, Ryan was a two-time national grand champion.

In 2020, he became the Grand Champion at the national level. At that time, he had the opportunity to participate at the international level in Madrid, Spain.

However, the competition was canceled due to the Corona epidemic.

Rayyan's father Shahidul Islam said, Rayyan is very talented.

Let his talent be properly evaluated. Because of this, prayers have been requested to the Rajbari and the countrymen on behalf of the family