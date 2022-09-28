Raisul Uddin elected IBFB director

Albion Group Chairman Raisul Uddin Saikat has been elected as the director of International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB).

He was elected as the director of the organisation at the Annual General Meeting of IBFB held on Tuesday (27 September), reads a press release.

Humayun Rashid was elected president for the second consecutive term.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas was present as the chief guest at the AGM of IBFB. European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley attended the meeting as the special guest.

"I am happy to get the opportunity to become the director of IBFB. Working in the forum will help make my mission broader and more effective," Raisul said.