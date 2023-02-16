Raising awareness on intellectual property rights essential: FBCCI

16 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Raising awareness on intellectual property rights essential: FBCCI

Intellectual property protection is essential for the country's economic growth and government revenue collection, along with proper valuation of creative industries, business leaders said.  

During the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Intellectual Property Rights held at the FBCCI office on Thursday morning, businessmen also mentioned that if the recommendations sent for the protection of intellectual property are stuck in the government offices for a long time, people become demotivated to work on it.

They said they think that awareness raising is important for the protection of intellectual property. Ensuring the implementation of the law is also important, a press release said.

While addressing the meeting as chief guest, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Vice President MA Momen said, "Building a digital economy is a dream of the prime minister of Bangladesh. The government must work to protect intellectual property fulfilling the dream". 

Momen informed that the potential of Bangladesh will be highlighted in front of the representatives of different countries at the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be held on the occasion of the FBCCI's 50th anniversary. 

The fact of intellectual property protection will come up at that time, he said.

FBCCI Vice-President Md Amin Helaly said it was necessary to work on the protection of intellectual property in coordination with the public and private sectors. He said world-class products are now made in Bangladesh so it was important to preserve the rights of the product along with its creation.

Presiding over the event, Chairman of the committee and Secretary General of the Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh (IPAB) Md Azizur Rahman said, "Lack of intellectual property protection negatively affects both health and economy. Sometimes, foreign companies are also discouraged from doing business in the country for fear of brand theft. It is necessary to work with Intellectual property to achieve the country's development goals."

FBCCI Director Hasina Newaaz, Md Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Abu Motaleb, Hafez Harun, Iqbal Shahriar, Md. Naser, Dr Nadia Binte Amin and Akkash Mahmood were also present at the meeting. 

