Rainbow starts manufacturing spray paint for first time in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 01:22 pm

Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

Rainbow Paints, a popular paint brand of RFL Group, has introduced "Spray Paint" to the market. 

RN Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, unveiled the spray paint, produced for the first time in Bangladesh, through a program held at RFL office in Badda in the capital on Saturday (5 November).

The spray paints in 400 ml cans are now available across the country at a maximum retail price of Tk150 through Rainbow showrooms and authorised dealers.

Addressing the occasion, RN Paul said, "RFL Group always gives importance to quality and demand of consumers in manufacturing products. We have received good response from the customers within a short period of time for manufacturing products maintaining international standards. We hope our brand will be established as a leading paint brand in Bangladesh very soon."

He also said, "Consumers can achieve maximum satisfaction by using the new product of Rainbow Paints. We have a plan to export this product after meeting demand in Bangladesh."

Saleh Ahammad Chowdhury, General Manager (Research and Development) of Rainbow Paints, Sohel Rana, Head of Operation, Shajahan Sunny, Head of Sales and Pranab Kumar, Head of Marketing, among others, were present on the occasion.

Customers can purchase Rainbow Paints across the country through 280 outlets and authorised dealers across the country.

