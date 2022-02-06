Railway minister visits construction site of Saif Powertec’s multimodel container terminal in Ctg

Corporates

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 01:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday inspected the construction works of a new multimodal container terminal on Bangladesh Railway (BR) land in Chattogram.

An event was held to welcome the minister at the project site yesterday (5 February), reads a press release issued in this regard.

Deal signed to build Saif Powertec’s Ctg multi model container terminal 

Saif Logistics Alliance Ltd – a subsidiary company of Saif Powertec Ltd –in building the country's first-ever eco-friendly multimodal container terminal on a 21.29-acre land at Halishahar in the port city, with an estimated cost of Tk308 crore.

Among others, Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir, Railway DG Dhirendra Nath Majumder, GM of Eastern Railway Jahangir Hossain, BR's Container Company of Bangladesh Limited (CCBL) MD Belal Hossain, and Saif Logistics Alliance Ltd MD Tarafdar Ruhul Saif also attended the event.

