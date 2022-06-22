Rahim Steel funds Fatigue Testing Machine installation in Buet

Rahim Steel Mills Co (Pvt) Limited has sponsored the installation of a Fatigue Testing Machine in Buet.

The funding was made to facilitate advanced research and testing at the Strength of Materials Lab of BUET's Civil Engineering department, reads a press release.

The machine was installed on 20 June in the presence of Rahim Steel Mills Chairman Dr Mohammed Mohsin and other directors of the company.

Earlier, Chairman of the Department of Civil Engineering Professor Dr Md Delwar Hossain and other senior professors received the machine on behalf of the university.