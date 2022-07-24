Raffle draw winners of Dhaka Travel Mart awarded

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:36 pm

Raffle draw winners of the Dhaka Travel Mart 2022 along with the representatives of sponsors, partners, and the raffle prizes contributing organizations pose for a picture during the raffle prize ceremony of the recently concluded international tourism fair. Photo: PR
Raffle draw winners of the Dhaka Travel Mart 2022 along with the representatives of sponsors, partners, and the raffle prizes contributing organizations pose for a picture during the raffle prize ceremony of the recently concluded international tourism fair. Photo: PR

Winners of the raffle draw, organized for the visitors of the recently concluded Dhaka Travel Mart 2022 tourism fair have received their prizes recently. 

The award giving ceremony was held Saturday (24 July) at a restaurant in the city, said a press release. 

Awards sponsoring organisations handed over the prizes to the winners. 

Laila Farhana Arin received economy class return tickets to the Maldives for the couple while return tickets to Singapore for the couple went to SK Roy, all courtesy US-Bangla Airlines

Jashim Uddin won economy class return tickets to Sharjah courtesy of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Mohammad Hasanuzzaman received tickets for the couple for travel to Delhi courtesy of Vistara Airlines. 

Return tickets for a couple courtesy of NovoAir went to Masudur Rahman. Besides, Oman Air and Jazeera Airways awarded return tickets to London and Dubai respectively. 

US-Bangla Airlines and NovoAir also awarded return tickets for travel to a few domestic destinations. Several hotels and resorts at popular tourist destinations gave away complimentary vouchers for night stay. 

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of the Bangladesh Monitor in his brief speech at the ceremony told the recent addition of the Dhaka Travel Mart was a big success and it attracted over 15,000 visitors during three days and the fair recorded an overall transaction of more than Tk15 crore. 

The ceremony was also addressed by Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, Head of Operations, Triplover- the title sponsor; Md. Kamrul Islam, General Manager, Public Relations, US-Bangla Airlines- the premium sponsor; Tahera Kaondoker, General Manager, Public Relations, Biman Bangladesh Airlines- the airline partner; and Md. Ziaul Haque Howlader, Public Relations Manager, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation among others. 

Representatives of the participating organisations and raffle draw winners shared their experiences about the tourism fair with the audience. 
 

