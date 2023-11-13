Radiant inks deal with Swiss pharma giant Roche for cancer drug

Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals and Adriano Treve, area head of Roche's Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian Subcontinent, finalise the deal at the signing ceremony on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed a co-promotion agreement with Switzerland's leading pharmaceutical company F Hoffmann-La Roche to bring medicines from the latter in alleviating severe disease conditions like cancer, ophthalmology and neurology in Bangladesh.

Through the partnership, both companies aim to maximise their expertise and resources to enhance patient care in Bangladesh significantly.

Under the agreement, Radiant and Roche will work hand in hand to raise awareness and update healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits and advancements of Roche's oncology portfolio in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the agreement signing event on Sunday, Adriano Treve, area head of Roche's Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian Subcontinent, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, highlighting the potential to unlock new avenues for the accessibility of high-quality innovative treatments to the people of Bangladesh.

Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, hailed the collaboration with Roche as a milestone for the Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry.

With a focus on mutual trust and cooperation, Zahedee envisioned a future where the pharmaceutical industry would thrive, benefiting the nation and its citizens.

Among others, Mark Heeb, country manager of Roche Bangladesh and Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali, managing director and CEO of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, were present.