Radiant inks deal with Swiss pharma giant Roche for cancer drug

Corporates

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Radiant inks deal with Swiss pharma giant Roche for cancer drug

Through the partnership, both companies aim to maximise their expertise and resources to enhance patient care in Bangladesh significantly

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals and Adriano Treve, area head of Roche&#039;s Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian Subcontinent, finalise the deal at the signing ceremony on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy
Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals and Adriano Treve, area head of Roche's Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian Subcontinent, finalise the deal at the signing ceremony on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd has signed a co-promotion agreement with Switzerland's leading pharmaceutical company F Hoffmann-La Roche to bring medicines from the latter in alleviating severe disease conditions like cancer, ophthalmology and neurology in Bangladesh.

Through the partnership, both companies aim to maximise their expertise and resources to enhance patient care in Bangladesh significantly.

Under the agreement, Radiant and Roche will work hand in hand to raise awareness and update healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits and advancements of Roche's oncology portfolio in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the agreement signing event on Sunday, Adriano Treve, area head of Roche's Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian Subcontinent, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, highlighting the potential to unlock new avenues for the accessibility of high-quality innovative treatments to the people of Bangladesh.

Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, hailed the collaboration with Roche as a milestone for the Bangladesh pharmaceuticals industry.

With a focus on mutual trust and cooperation, Zahedee envisioned a future where the pharmaceutical industry would thrive, benefiting the nation and its citizens.

Among others, Mark Heeb, country manager of Roche Bangladesh and Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali, managing director and CEO of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, were present.

Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment