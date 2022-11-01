Rabbithole becomes campion of 'BASIS National ICT Awards-2022'

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rabbithole, a popular sports and entertainment online platform, has won the championship in "Mass Media and Entertainment" category at the BASIS National ICT Awards-2022 in recognition of providing innovative services in the IT sector of the country.

The award was presented to the organisation at the fifth edition of BASIS Awards, held at a five-star hotel in the capital on Monday (31 October) night, reads a press release.

In addition to winning the BASIS National ICT Awards-2022 this year, Rabbithole has also been selected for the international competition of the APICTA Awards. APICTA Awards are known as the Oscars of the IT sector in Asia-Pacific region.

Honorary Consul of Congo (DRC) and Co-founder and Managing Director of Rabbithole Ziauddin Adil, received the award on behalf of Rabbithole. Head of Operations of Rabbithole Nazmul Alam Swarup, and Partnership General Manager of Rabbithole Ahsanul Hasan, along with other officials were present at the time.

As the chief guest of the occasion, State Minister of ICT Division Junaid Ahmed Palak delivered a video message. Under the chairmanship of President of BASIS Russelle T Ahmed, Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin were also present during the occasion.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To recognize innovative, visionary product and service projects that have impacted the country's IT sector, a total of 68 awards were presented in 36 categories at this year's event. The best awarded projects will participate in the international competition of APICTA Awards, known as the Oscars of the Asia-Pacific IT sector.

To mark this achievement, Ziauddin Adil said, "Rabbithole has established itself as a timely and trusted OTT platform across the country by providing quality sports and entertainment content to the audience. This award from BASIS will motivate the Rabbithole team to further expand our scope of services."

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), the national trade body for Software & IT Enabled Service industry of Bangladesh, has been organizing the ICT Awards annually to recognize and motivate the country's promising IT products and services.

Besides, Rabbithole is a prominent name in the Bangladeshi entertainment and sports world. It is also known as the "home of digital" of cricket, the nation's most popular game. The journey of this platform began in 2017 through live broadcasting of the matches of Bangladesh national team. Following that, Rabbithole quickly gained popularity among all. Viewers can watch live cricket national team games and other popular cricket sports events such as, ICC tournaments, BPL, IPL, DPL etc. from Rabbithole app and website. Moreover, sports lovers from all over the country can directly enjoy Europe's main football league - English Premier League and other interesting leagues, Spanish league, Italian league, French league.

