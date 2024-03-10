Quality Integrated Agro hosts inaugural conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On March 10, 2024, Quality Integrated Agro Limited hosted its inaugural conference, "Meat and Greet - Empowering Regions, Elevating Services 2024," at the Grand Palace Hotel in Sylhet.

The event was attended by owners and senior officials from well-known restaurants and top hotels in Sylhet.

During the conference, Quality Integrated Agro Limited officially inaugurated its first divisional distribution hub, committing to delivering safe meat and uninterrupted service to the customers in the Sylhet division.

