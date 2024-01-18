Quality Feeds to disburse salaries through bKash’s payroll solution

Quality Feeds to disburse salaries through bKash’s payroll solution

Quality Feeds Ltd, country's leading poultry, fish, and cattle feed producer, will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries to their employees.

Under the agreement, employees of Quality Feeds will receive salaries to their bKash accounts directly, reads a press release. 

This solution has facilitated employees to get salary uninterruptedly and also enabled the authorities to avoid cash handling and disburse wages in a more convenient and affordable way. Currently, more than 1100 organizations are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

In this regard, an agreement has been signed between bKash and Quality Feeds Ltd recently. Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and Md Safir Rahman, Director, Group Corporate & Legal Affairs of Quality feeds Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others, Md Basir Rahman, Director, Finance & Risk Management of Quality Feeds Ltd; Masrur Chowdhury, Head of Govt. Partnership & Business Sales of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.
 

