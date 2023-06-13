QR code-based immigration smart card introduced on Ami Probashi

Photo: Courtesy

Ami Probashi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and BMET, introduced online clearance applications and digital QR code-based smart cards that can be downloaded onto phones, said a press release.

"For years, aspiring migrants faced a daunting challenge—obtaining their crucial BMET smart card before their departure. The BMET smart card, issued by the Bureau of Manpower and Immigration, serves as an essential immigration clearance certificate. It verifies crucial details such as visas, medical records, bank information, and the authenticity of overseas job offers. To facilitate easy immigration clearance, travelers had to obtain a physical BMET smart card, often causing delays and missed flights," reads the release.

With the migration of applications online, the BMET approval panel can and review and approve applications. Due to Ami Probashi system's automated verification process, relevant data is seamlessly synchronised within the ecosystem.

Once approved, aspiring migrants can instantly download the card to their phone or print a PDF version on paper. They can access and download their card both on their app, or the Ami probashi website. This streamlined approach saves precious time and resources while eliminating the need for laminated card printing. It empowers BMET approval personnel to expedite file reviews, enables candidates to access their approved files with ease, and allows for convenient file tracking and follow-ups when necessary, it added.

With the QR code-based smart card, travelers can simply scan their code and embark on their journey abroad, all while enhancing autonomy, speediness, and safety within the immigration clearance process, the release said.