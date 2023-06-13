QR code-based immigration smart card introduced on Ami Probashi

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

QR code-based immigration smart card introduced on Ami Probashi

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 07:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ami Probashi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and BMET, introduced online clearance applications and digital QR code-based smart cards that can be downloaded onto phones, said a press release.

"For years, aspiring migrants faced a daunting challenge—obtaining their crucial BMET smart card before their departure. The BMET smart card, issued by the Bureau of Manpower and Immigration, serves as an essential immigration clearance certificate. It verifies crucial details such as visas, medical records, bank information, and the authenticity of overseas job offers. To facilitate easy immigration clearance, travelers had to obtain a physical BMET smart card, often causing delays and missed flights," reads the release.

With the migration of applications online, the BMET approval panel can and review and approve applications. Due to Ami Probashi system's automated verification process, relevant data is seamlessly synchronised within the ecosystem.

Once approved, aspiring migrants can instantly download the card to their phone or print a PDF version on paper. They can access and download their card both on their app, or the Ami probashi website. This streamlined approach saves precious time and resources while eliminating the need for laminated card printing. It empowers BMET approval personnel to expedite file reviews, enables candidates to access their approved files with ease, and allows for convenient file tracking and follow-ups when necessary, it added.

With the QR code-based smart card, travelers can simply scan their code and embark on their journey abroad, all while enhancing autonomy, speediness, and safety within the immigration clearance process, the release said.

QR code / smart cards / Ami Probashi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

6h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

6h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

49m | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

2h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

3h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'