Qcoom offers huge discount in 'Big Billion Returns' campaign

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:12 pm

Qcoom offers huge discount in ‘Big Billion Returns’ campaign

Consumers will be able to avail 75% discount on necessary products in this “Big Billion Returns” campaign

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Qcoom, an online shopping platform has started a new campaign with promising gifts and the fastest delivery system.

Consumers will be able to avail 75% discount on necessary products in this "Big Billion Returns" campaign, reads a press release. 

Even though qcoom.com has been around for only 5 months, the online platform boasts more than a million products consisting of bikes, computers, laptops, phones, vegetables, regular home amenities. 

Ripon Mia, CEO of qcoom.com, said: "I want to serve people, I want to give people everything they have not been able to find online till now."

"I want to give the benefits of digital Bangladesh to everyone," he added.

Humayun Kabir (RJ Nirab), head of vusiness communication, qcoom.com, said, "We want no one to cheat the poor with the middle ground so that the marginal buyer gets all the benefits."

