Qatar Airways organises grand ceremony to celebrate the opening of FIFA World Cup 2022

In celebration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Airways brought the excitement of the tournament to football fans in Bangladesh via a grand opening ceremony at Raddison Blu Water Garden Hotel.

Gracing the event with their presence were over 180 distinguished guests including the ambassadors, chairman of CAAB, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, government officials, corporate personalities, travel and trade partners, Qatar Airways Frequent Flyer Club members and other dignitaries from various sectors were present at the event.

A special screening of the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador was organised for the attendees, followed by a dinner.

Speaking about the opening ceremony, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: "As Qatar hosts the biggest sporting event of the year, FIFA World Cup, we as the official airline partner continue to build up the enthusiasm of football fans around the world in different ways. It is our dedication and commitment towards the Bangladesh market which has brought us here together to celebrate the spirit of the game with our esteemed flyers and distinguished guests. We thank our partners and flyers for coming under one roof to experience the hospitality of Qatar and Qatar Airways."



As FIFA's Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Arab Cup, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is offering a seamless journey from more than 150 destinations across the globe to fans attending this world-class event.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the world's best airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world's biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, FC Bayern München, and Paris Saint-Germain.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the 'Airline of the Year' at the 2022 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence having won the main prize for an unprecedented seventh time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022), while also being named 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the 'Best Airport in the World" by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.