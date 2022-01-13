Puro Pastry & Bakery inaugurates new outlet in Uttara

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Puro Pastry and Bakery inaugurated a new outlet today in sector 11 of Uttara's Goribe Newaj Avenue.

The patisserie is a new addition of Puro Foods Limited, a sister concern of Eon Group of Industries, said a press release.

Director of Puro Foods Ltd Abdul Baten was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Vice Chairman of Eon Group of Industries Major ABA Mesbah Ud Dowlah (Rtd) as present as special guest.

Abdul Baten said, "Since starting its journey, Puro has been working relentlessly to meet consumer demand and deliver safety foods products to consumers through high quality of production and marketing."

"We never compromise on food quality," he remarked adding that 9 more outlets are being set up in the capital within June alongside their 12th outlet in Uttara.

Senior officials from Eon Group, guests and journalists from various print, electronics and online media were also present at the ceremony.

The first outlet of Puro Pastry and Bakery of Puro Foods Ltd was launched on 26 July 26 2019 in Rupayan Golden Age Tower on Gulshan Avenue. Rest of the outlets are located in Sector-1 Uttara, Mohakhali SKS Tower, Dhanmondi Anam Rangs Plaza, Mohammadpur Aurangzeb Road, Khilkhet Lake City Concord, Gulshan -1 Islam Mansion, Banani Navana Raushan Sayed Plaza, Mirpur Pallabi, Garibe Newaz Avenue Sector-11 and Banasree.  

