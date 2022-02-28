Puro Pastry & Bakery inaugurates new outlet at Shewrapara

Puro Pastry & Bakery has inaugurated today (28 February) their new outlet at Shewrapara, Mirpur.

Chairman and Managing Director of Puro Pastry & Bakery Momin Ud Dowlah was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while Director Md Abdul Baten was present as special guest.

Momin Ud Dowlah, chairman and managing director said, "Since starting its journey, Puro Pastry & Bakery has been working relentlessly with the ideology "Passion for Food Security and Safety" to deliver safe food products to the doorsteps of consumers."

"We never compromise on food quality," he claimed. "Today is opening the 13th outlet at Shewrapara. Several more outlets are being set up in the capital within June in this year," he announced.

Senior officials, invited guests and journalists from various print, electronics and online media were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

According to the media release, the first outlet of Puro Pastry and Bakery of Puro Foods Ltd was launched on 26 July, 2019 at Rupayan Golden Age Tower on Gulshan Avenue. Then 11 outlets of Puro Pastry and Bakery were set up Sector-1 at Uttara, SKS Tower at Mohakhali, Anam Rangs Plaza at Dhanmondi, Aurangzeb Road at Mohammadpur, Lake City Concord at Khilkhet, Islam Mansion at Gulshan -1, Navana Raushan Sayed Plaza at Banani, Pallabi at Mirpur, Garibe Newaz Avenue Sector-11 and Banasree Outlet.