Puro Pastry and Bakery launches Mirpur outlet

Puro Pastry and Bakery, a new addition of Puro Foods Ltd and a sister concern of Eon Group of Industries, has launched its Mirpur outlet.

Eon Group of Industries Vice-Chairman ABA Mesbah Ud Dowlah inaugurated the 11th outlet at Mirpur 11.5 in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

Mesbah Ud Dowlah said, "Since starting its journey, Eon Group has been working relentlessly to deliver safe food products to the doorsteps of consumers through the development of agriculture and farming community as well as ensuring the nutritional needs to the consumers in the country."

"We never compromise on food quality," he added.

Puro Foods Ltd CEO Syeda Dowlah and Director Md Abdul Baten were also present as special guests.

The first outlet of Puro Pastry and Bakery of Puro Foods Ltd was launched on 16 July, 2019 at Rupayan Golden Age Tower on Gulshan Avenue.

The company has planned to set up nine outlets in the capital by June next year.