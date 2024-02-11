Public works minister calls for safe food intake to increase life expectancy

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 06:23 pm

Related News

Public works minister calls for safe food intake to increase life expectancy

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 06:23 pm
Public works minister calls for safe food intake to increase life expectancy

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury has urged all to take safe food to increase the average life expectancy.

"Like other countries, we must enhance the average life expectancy of our nation. Achieving this goal requires adhering to safe food consumption practices with no exceptions. It is advisable to steer clear of oily foods," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day Safe Food Carnival organised by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday (10 February) night.

The young generation will be able to take the leadership of the world including Bangladesh if they take safe food, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the event, Dhaka-10 MP actor Ferdous urged everyone to be vigilant in food production, serving, and preservation for the realisation of a Smart Bangladesh, a vision cherished by the prime minister.

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Abdul Qayyum Sarkar presided over the event. He expressed his gratitude to all the organisations that participated in the Safe Food Carnival and wished everyone to participate in this journey of safe food.
 

safe food / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

6h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

10h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

38m | Videos
Public life in Ghumdhum is normal, people are returning to work

Public life in Ghumdhum is normal, people are returning to work

1h | Videos
110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

3h | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

4h | Videos