Public works minister calls for safe food intake to increase life expectancy

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury has urged all to take safe food to increase the average life expectancy.

"Like other countries, we must enhance the average life expectancy of our nation. Achieving this goal requires adhering to safe food consumption practices with no exceptions. It is advisable to steer clear of oily foods," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day Safe Food Carnival organised by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday (10 February) night.

The young generation will be able to take the leadership of the world including Bangladesh if they take safe food, he said.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka-10 MP actor Ferdous urged everyone to be vigilant in food production, serving, and preservation for the realisation of a Smart Bangladesh, a vision cherished by the prime minister.

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Abdul Qayyum Sarkar presided over the event. He expressed his gratitude to all the organisations that participated in the Safe Food Carnival and wished everyone to participate in this journey of safe food.

