Public Relations Department appoints new director

Mostafa Khan joined the position of Director in the Public Relations Department of the Bangladesh Water Development Board on 4 January 2024.

He first joined the Bangladesh Water Development Board as Assistant Director in 1995.

During his long career, he worked in the board secretariat, Human Resource Development Department, Personnel Department, Training Department and finally as deputy director (Administration) in the Public Relations Department, Bapaubo, Dhaka.

He graduated from Dhaka University with Honors and Postgraduate Degree in Finance and Banking.

In his personal life, he has been actively involved in various social organizations and has performed his duties. Mostafa Khan was born into a noble Muslim family in Dakshin Rajapur village of Faridganj upazila in Chandpur district.