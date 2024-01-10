Public Relations Department appoints new director

Corporates

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 04:07 pm

Public Relations Department appoints new director

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 04:07 pm
Public Relations Department appoints new director

Mostafa Khan joined the position of Director in the Public Relations Department of the Bangladesh Water Development Board on 4 January 2024. 

He first joined the Bangladesh Water Development Board as Assistant Director in 1995. 

During his long career, he worked in the board secretariat, Human Resource Development Department, Personnel Department, Training Department and finally as deputy director (Administration) in the Public Relations Department, Bapaubo, Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He graduated from Dhaka University with Honors and Postgraduate Degree in Finance and Banking. 

In his personal life, he has been actively involved in various social organizations and has performed his duties. Mostafa Khan was born into a noble Muslim family in Dakshin Rajapur village of Faridganj upazila in Chandpur district.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

54m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

6h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

6h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

59m | Videos
Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

9m | Videos
Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

4h | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

6h | Videos