Public-private partnership is essential for managing sustainable economic recovery: DCCI 

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has urged the government to focus on uninterrupted and affordable energy supply to local and export-oriented manufacturing industries.

The chamber also recommended improving the ease of doing business, developing an infrastructural environment conducive to attracting local and foreign investment, export diversification, and facilitating easier access to credit facilities for CMSMEs, reads a press release.

It said that the recent increase in energy prices is disrupting the production of energy-intensive industries and they are increasingly falling behind to compete in international trade.

DCCI opined that long-term planning should be adopted following a predictable pricing policy in determining the energy price.

"In order to ensure energy security, it is necessary to urgently explore new gas fields, strengthen long-term energy supply contracts and find alternative sources of energy import," it added.

Besides, the chamber thinks that it is necessary to ensure an uninterrupted supply of energy to the industries. Therefore, it requested the government to emphasize it as a matter of priority.

It also pointed out that issues such as the ongoing foreign currency crisis and devaluation of the taka against the US dollar has challenged the country's financial sector, resulting in some negative impact on the import of energy, industrial raw materials and supply chain for local export-oriented industries.

More emphasis is needed on increasing incentives to increase remittance inflow in order to enhance the foreign exchange reserve. At the same time, 'currency-swap' may be prioritised to meet necessary import expenditure, said the media release.

In addition, DCCI believes that in order to mitigate the liquidity crisis in the financial sector, the ongoing austerity measures taken by the government should be maintained and project implementation efficiency should be increased ensuring good governance.

It noted that the global economic downturn due to the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has hindered Bangladesh's progressive growth.

However, it said the enterprising spirit of the country's business community and joint efforts of the public and private sectors have largely assisted the economic recovery process.