Public Lecture Series on 'The Bangladesh Constitution and its Governance Framework' held at UIU

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 04:39 pm

Public Lecture Series on 'The Bangladesh Constitution and its Governance Framework' held at UIU

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 04:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

School of Business and Economics of United International University (UIU) organized a series program titled "The Bangladesh Constitution and its Governance Framework" as a part of Bangladesh Corpus: Public Lecture Series-2024 yesterday at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka - 1212.

Mr. Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Ex-Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh & Former Finance Secretary the government of Bangladesh was present as the Keynote Speaker in the program. The Dean of School of Humanities and Social Sciences, UIU Prof Dr Hamidul Haq presided over the ceremony.

Mr. Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury's lecture provided insightful analysis on several key aspects of the Bangladesh Constitution and its governance framework. His presentation thoroughly covered conceptual ideas of constitution and constitutionalism, the historical background of the constitution of Bangladesh, emphasizing the foundational principles enshrined in the Bangladesh Constitution, including democracy, nationalism, and secularism. He highlighted how these principles guide the governance framework and are integral to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring governmental accountability.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A significant focus was placed on the separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches. Mr. Chowdhury discussed the importance of this separation in preventing the concentration of power and ensuring a balanced governance structure that is responsive to the needs of the citizens.

Addressing the challenges faced by the governance system, Mr. Chowdhury talked about the major milestones in reforms and the need for continuous reforms to address emerging issues related to good governance. He advocated for stronger institutional frameworks to bolster democratic governance and uphold constitutional mandates.

Heads of different departments, faculty members, officials, students and other distinguished guests were present in the program.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

9h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

30m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

2h | Videos
Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

3h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

5h | Videos