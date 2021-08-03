PUBG Mobile announces 6 million USD prize pool for PMGC 2021

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:49 pm

Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile has announced a total pool prize of 6 million USD for its "PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021)" which will kick off November this year.

PUBG Mobile made the announcement via a press release issued in this regard on Tuesday.

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 will be the next global event in the PUBG MOBILE esports calendar with the tournament officially announced to kick off with the League stage in November with the finals in January 2022

Participants for the PMGC 2021 include the top global teams from the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) and Regional Championships, the release said.

The release also shared details about its PUBG MOBILE World Invitational 2021 (PMWI) competition that concluded a few days back.

The best PUBG Mobile teams across the world battled head to head for a 3 million USD charity pool for 4 days straight in which teams Alpha 7 Esports and Valdus Esports were crowned PMWI West and PMWI East champions respectively

In regards to the recently concluded PMWI 2021 and upcoming PMGC 202, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports James Yang said, "Congratulations Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports! I'm so proud to see yet another PUBG MOBILE global esports event come to a successful conclusion with some action-packed matches. It has also been a privilege to work alongside Gamers Without Borders to host a truly unique tournament and unite with our players for a good cause. I am now excited to turn our attention to the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 which will be our biggest tournament to date promising something really special for our players, partners and fans."

PUBG Mobile / PMGC 2021

