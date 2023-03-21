Pubali Bank signs MoU with US Bangla Airlines

Pubali Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US Bangla Airlines.

The agreement was signed at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

NM Firoz Kamal, Deputy General Manager and Head of Card Business Division of Pubali Bank Limited and Md Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales & Marketing of US Bangla Airlines signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Javed Hasan, General Manager & Chief Technical Officer (CTO); Ashim Kumar Roy, General Manager & Head of Cards and Md. Rabiul Alam, DGM & Head of Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) Division of Pubali Bank Limited along with other high officials from both organizations were also present during the signing ceremony.

Under this MoU, All Pubali Bank cardholders will enjoy 10% discount on all domestic air fare and credit cardholders will enjoy 0% EMI facility for 3 and 6 months under holiday packages in popular destinations like Cox's Bazar, Maldives, Bangkok, Singapore etc at US Bangla Airlines.

Debit and Credit cardholders of Pubali Bank are to get special discount and credit cardholders will enjoy 0% EMI facility upto 6 months in holiday packages of US Bangla Airlines.