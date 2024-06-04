Pubali Bank signs agreement with UCB Fintech Company Ltd

04 June, 2024, 06:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank PLC and UCB Fintech Company Ltd have signed an agreement for fund transfer facilities between Pubali Bank's mobile banking apps (PI) and UCB Fintech's (Upay Wallet).

Md Rabiul Alam, DGM & head of Alternative Delivery Channel (ADC) Division of Pubali Bank and A T M Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director & company secretary of UCB Fintech Company Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank was present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank and Syed Md Enamul Kabir, Deputy CEO; Md Mahbub Sobhan, chief business officer of UCB Fintech Company Ltd along with senior executives from both organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.

