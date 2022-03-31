Pubali Bank Securities launches two digital booths in the capital

Pubali Bank Securities Ltd has recently launched two digital booths of Pubali Bank Ltd in the capital.

The two digital booths located in Gulshan Circle-1 and Johnson Road branches of the bank are to provide modern and digital transaction services at the doorsteps of valued shareholders.

Chairman, Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Securities Moniruddin Ahmed inaugurated the booths as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammed Ahsan Ullah, managing director of Pubali Bank Securities presided over the ceremony.

Zeyad Rahman, director of Pubali Bank Securities; Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd; AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, general manager and regional manager of Pubali Bank's Dhaka North region, and Md Shah Alam, general manager of Pubali Bank Securities, were present at the inaugural ceremony.