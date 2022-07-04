Pubali Bank ranked among top sustainable banks

Pubali Bank Limited has been ranked among the top 10 sustainable banks in the country according to the rating of Bangladesh Bank.

Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank handed over the crest and certificate to Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank at a function titled "Sustainability Rating Recognition Ceremony" organised at the head office of Bangladesh Bank recently, said a press release.

Deputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar, Director Khondkar Morshed Millat, Pubali Bank CRO and General Manager Nitish Kumar Roy and Public Relations Officer Mohammad Mizanur Rahman were present at the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank determines the Sustainable Rating based on Sustainable Finance, Social Responsibility Activities (CSR), Green Project Financing and Sustainable Core Banking Index.

