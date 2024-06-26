Pubali Bank PLC shifts Dhaka Stadium Corporate branch

Pubali Bank PLC has recently relocated its Dhaka Stadium Corporate branch to a new address and started banking activities with a view to providing more advanced & modern banking services to its valued customers.

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Alamgir Zahan, Head of Dhaka Stadium Corporate branch presided over the ceremony.

Mosammat Shahida Begum, General Manager and Division Head of Establishment & General Services Division; Md. Moniruzzaman, DGM and RM of Narayangonj Region and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, AGM & Public Relations Officer were also present.

In his speech, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Esha said that Pubali Bank has been providing better services for its customers since 1959 with a promise to keep up its original tradition.

He also said that Pubali Bank prioritises providing opportunities and advantages to the customers' doorsteps through the application of modern technologies. With a view to expanding the scope of services, the bank has renovated its Dhaka Stadium Corporate Branch. He advised accelerating the branch's daily activities and urged all officers to enhance bank business.

Senior Executives of the bank, valued customers, local elites & businessmen also attended at the inaugural ceremony.