Pubali Bank organizes an Orientation Programme for newly recruited Deputy Junior Officers

A five-day long "Orientation Programme" has been arranged for newly recruited 218 Deputy Junior Officers in Pubali Bank PLC, organized by the Human Resources Division.

The course is designed to familiarize the participants with the concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws, and practices of banking.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Ali. Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Esha, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, and Md. Shahnewaz Khan were present as Special Guests. Ismat Ara Huq, General Manager and Head of Human Resources Division, delivered the welcome speech.

In his inaugural speech, Chief Guest Mohammad Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly. He advised everyone to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the present competitive global market. He also added that one could become a successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level through applying themselves properly. He advised all officers to abide by the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies, as we are a very compliant bank.

The Managing Director advised newly recruited officers to render service to customers with determination, integrity, and professionalism. He stressed the importance of equipping themselves with modern technology to provide better service to customers.

General Managers of Head Office and Senior Executives of Pubali Bank were also present at the ceremony.