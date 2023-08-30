Pubali Bank organises reward ceremony for performing CLS Agents

Pubali Bank Limited Consumers Credit Division recently organized `Reward Ceremony for performing CLS Agents on recovery' at bank's head office conference room.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd, was present as chief guest at the ceremony. Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director was present as special guest.

Md Malequl Islam, DGM and head of Consumers Credit Division presided over.

Certificates were awarded among 12 best CLS Agents and Crests were awarded among Top 05 (five) CLS Agents till June 2023 at the ceremony.