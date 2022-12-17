Pubali Bank organises CLS agent conference

The Pubali Bank Consumer Credit Division organised a conference for CLS agents recently.

Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Ali Chowdhury (current charge) spoke as the chief guest in the conference held at the auditorium of the bank's main branch, reads a press release.

Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director was present as the special guest.

Md Malequl Islam, DGM and Head of the Consumers Credit Division, presided over the event.

Regional managers, division heads and heads of corporate branches among others were present at the conference.

Crests and motorbikes are awarded among the top eight performing CLS agents for the year 2021.